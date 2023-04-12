Game of Thrones prequel ordered; any Jon Snow spin-off news?

Amidst all of the other big announcements today by HBO, we have even more news to share on the Game of Thrones front.

So what is it this time around? Well, the network has confirmed that they will be bringing you A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which has to be one of the most long-winded show titles in recent memory. The irony here is that this is based on the Dunk & Egg novellas by George R.R. Martin — why not just say that?

For those wondering a little more about what’s happening with this show, it is set after House of the Dragon but also before the flagship series. Check out the official logline now:

A century before the events of “Game of Thrones,” two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.

George R.R. Martin will serve as a writer / executive producer on the project alongside Ira Parker. Meanwhile, House of the Dragon’s Ryan Condal will be an EP alongside Vince Gerardis.

What else is out there?

Well, there were reports not that long ago about a prequel of sorts to House of the Dragon being in development … and then, there is the potential Jon Snow sequel. HBO has still not even confirmed that the project is in development, but given Kit Harington’s recent inability to discuss it, we think it still is. Remember that HBO is being super-patient on all of this; the Dunk & Egg project was in the works long before anything came out about the Snow spin-off, so there is still hope for more here. Don’t rule it out!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

