Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Does Santina have a power?

It goes without saying, but this week is going to be a pretty interesting debate within the Big Brother Canada 11 house. Who do you evict between Jonathan and Hope?

Just on paper, we honestly think this is a really tricky decision to make. Both bring some stuff to the table. Jonathan could be seen as the better social player and yet, Hope is more dangerous in competitions. His performance in the HoH was otherworldly and with that, everything is set up now in a rather unusual spot? The other members of the Crown in Kuzie, Anika, and Daniel have to make a tough decision.

Based on what we have seen from today’s Digital Daily, it does feel like Hope is most likely going, which is somewhat of a blindside to Ty right now. It feels like Kuzie and Anika in particular are worried about Hope volunteering to be nominated here and there. Jonathan is a pretty straightforward player and in that sense, he’s easy to read. There are some valid reasons to want to keep him around. (Also, there is just something about him that is so kind and wholesome, including him wanting to know in advance of he’s going so he can wear a good jacket out of the game.)

At the moment, we do think that Jonathan does need to have a little more killer instinct, especially with Santina. The idea here needs to be for him to show that he is ready to fight and compete — we know he is, but he needs to project that more. (We think the East Coast connection helps him with Claudia.)

Does Santina have a power?

This is still one of the biggest mysteries of the season, given that for most of the season, there have been questions about what she found in the library. Ty was digging through there in today’s update, clearly looking for something after she got safety from Canada.

Even if Santina does have a power, there is no guarantee that it will help her in the game at this point. It could have expired, after all.

