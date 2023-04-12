Is The Conners new tonight on ABC with season 5 episode 20?

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? It goes without saying, but season 5 episode 20 is going to be much-anticipated.

After all, remember that we’re close to the end of this season and with that in mind, stories are going to be more and more important. The network is also probably going to be more secretive about most of them in advance.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come bearing a little bit of bad news: There is no new episode of the series tonight. Instead, we’ll have a chance to see something more on April 19. This is an episode titled “What’s So Funny About Peas, Love and Understanding?” — you can see the synopsis for it below:

Darlene figures out a new plan to afford Mark’s college tuition. Meanwhile, Jackie and Louise try to help Becky meet a new guy.

Of course, we imagine that there is going to be your typical combination of comedy and struggle over the course of this episode — in other words, what you’ve come to expect from the show for the bulk of its run. That should also be the case for the rest of the season.

Where is the renewal for season 6 at?

If you are curious about that, we more than understand. We do very much still think that this is coming, but the folks at ABC are making you wait.

Why? Well, it’s not because they like to torment us or anything of the sort. It’s actually pretty common practice for this show to get a later renewal than some other shows due mostly to the fact that you have to negotiate new contracts with most of the cast year in and year out. Just consider this a direct result of what happened with the show spinning off from Roseanne back when it first started.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Conners season 5 episode 20 on ABC?

