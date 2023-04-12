Riverdale season 7 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Love & Marriage’

For everyone curious about Riverdale season 7 episode 4 on The CW next week, why not share some more information right now?

First things first, let’s take a quick glance over at the theme song. “Love & Marriage” is most likely a reference to a Frank Sinatra song that was popular in the 1950’s, even though it immediately made us think a little bit more about Married… with Children. This is going to be an episode where relationships start to bubble over a little bit, and we’d say to be prepared for all sorts of fun drama from top to bottom.

Want a few more specifics? Then go ahead and check out the full Riverdale season 7 episode 4 synopsis below:

CUPID’S CHECK LIST – After enlisting Archie’s (KJ Apa) help, Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) plan to fool her family spirals out of control. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) turns to Veronica (Camila Mendes) for help after finding himself in some trouble, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) gives Kevin (Casey Cott) an ultimatum. Madchen Amick, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon (#704). Original airdate 4/19/2023.

We are still holding on to that theory that at some point this season, we’re going to see something a little bit more like traditional Riverdale. This is, of course, rather ironic given that much of what we’ve seen so far can be more described as traditional Archie. We just hope that there are still a few more surprises in store and that the writers are planning to give us a lot of fun moments. After all, isn’t this show always better when they can keep us guessing? There is still a long ways to go before we make it to that series finale…

