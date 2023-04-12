Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5: Nate & Jade the hostess’ future

We figured that we would get some sort of Nate subplot on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5, likely due to the way that this past story ended. Yet, who would have thought that Jade the hostess would end up being the other main character?

Over the course of the show’s run, we’ve seen the character here and there be somewhat of a thorn in Nate’s side, mostly in that she wouldn’t give up the prized window seat at his favorite Greek restaurant. However, something changed this time around after Nate’s date Anastasia insulted the place and bailed on him — we think Jade felt a little sympathy but beyond just that, she understand more of who Nate truly was.

For most of the series, Nick Mohammed’s character has been caught up on the idea of trying to impress people in whatever way that he can, whether it be a better job or praise from the press. He was angry in season 2 at Ted for feeling diminished … but what does all the money and wealth get him? His date cared more about being seen than being with him.

After Anastasia left, Nate actually felt more free to be himself with Jade, and there was more of a natural connection that blossomed. She could care less about who he works for or what his financial position is, and that’s what could make the two a perfect match.

Where is all of this going?

It’s obvious that Nate is feeling lonely and lost at West Ham, and the success of being their manager has not led to a greater sense of self-worth. He is growing and changing — maybe some of that bitterness and snark is still there, but we at least see a pathway towards some element of redemption. We’ll just have to see where it leads.

Do you think we are going to be seeing more of Jade the hostess as we get further into Ted Lasso season 3?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

