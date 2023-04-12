Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5: Did Keeley and Jack kiss?

This week’s Ted Lasso season 3 brought drama, sad reveals, a lost football game … and also a romance between Keeley and Jack.

Did you see that moment coming? Well, we did think there was a little bit of chemistry between the two, but it was hard to know just where that was going. Well, now we know.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Close to the end of the episode, the two kissed after an evening of drinking and/or cleaning up the office after Shandy brought a lamb in to poop all over the place. She almost talked about breaking up with Roy, but couldn’t bring herself to do that.

Does this kiss mean that Jack and Keeley have some sort of a future? It’s certainly possible, and we do have to wonder what that means for Keeley and Roy. The thing is that as much as we love Brett Goldstein’s character, there is a clear emotional disconnect between the two. Roy just can’t get to where he needs to right now; maybe he doesn’t think that he is worth of it.

Regardless of whatever is going on with Roy, Keeley can’t just wait for him to come back around. Also, she’s still nursing that heartbreak. Jack is there, available, and able to open up to her in a way that Roy does not. Of course, there is also the potential for this to get gloriously messy when you consider the fact that Jack is also responsible for helping to fund her business. If you mix business and personal, things can get messy — we have seen a number of different ways on the show so far, and it could be rearing its head again here at the end of the day.

Related – Go ahead and get some more information about Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6

Were you surprised by what you saw from Keeley and Jack on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







