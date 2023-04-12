Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we going to have a chance to see season 8 episode 19 at some point in the next few hours?

Of course, it 100% goes without saying that we’d love to get more of the medical drama in a matter of hours, largely because it makes the most sense to keep momentum going strong. We’ve had some good stories as of late, and there are also still a few different things worth exploring. Take, for example, what is coming up in Will’s personal life, or if we are possibly going to see Dean Archer start to work to get to a somewhat better place health-wise.

Unfortunately, you won’t have a chance to see updates on any of this tonight — after all, the show remains very much on hiatus. You are going to have to wait until May 3 to see it back on the air and because we are still so far away from that point, unfortunately there aren’t too many other details out there about what lies ahead. of course, we’re excited to dive further into the show’s future — why wouldn’t we be? We just have to be aware of the fact that the network is going to keep us waiting.

In general, there are four episodes left this season and that more than likely means new cases, a number of challenges, and then of course some sort of jaw-dropping ending at the conclusion of it all. This show has given us plenty of cliffhangers before, so it does make a good bit of sense that they would do something similar here, as well. After all, why wouldn’t they?

Our simplest request at present

Can you just find a way to make Will Halstead happy? Is that too much to ask?

What are you the most excited to see when it comes Chicago Med season 8 episode 19 on NBC?

