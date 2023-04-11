Gotham Knights season 1 episode 6 return date: Story of Joe Chill

Do you want to get the Gotham Knights season 1 episode 6 return date at The CW, or more insight on the future? Of course, we have a few different things to go ahead and dive into within this piece.

So where exactly do we start? Well, the best natural place is noting that after getting a good run to start off the season, we are now embarking on a brief hiatus. There is no synopsis of the Gotham City-set show until we get around to April 25, and this one, titled “A Chill in Gotham,” will be rather important. You are going to see Joe Chill play may a major part, and he is a comic-book character known for being responsible for what happened to Thomas and Martha Wayne.

It’s true — even on this show, we can’t get past someone killing Bruce’s parents. This story is inevitable.

Below, you can check out the Gotham Knights season 1 episode 6 synopsis with other insight about the future:

THE LAST REQUEST – As Joe Chill (guest star Doug Bradley) is set to be executed for the murder of Bruce Wayne’s parents, he turns to Harvey (Misha Collins) to make one final request – to speak with Turner (Oscar Morgan). Meanwhile, Stephanie (Anna Lore) seeks help from her dad Arthur Brown (guest star Ethan Embry) when she has trouble cracking a code, and Carrie (Navia Robinson) is forced to help at the hospital after her secret life of vigilantism lands her in hot water with her mom. Olivia Rose Keegan, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara and Rahart Adams also star. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Nicki Holcomb & Nate Gualtieri (#106). Original airdate 4/25/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Of course, here is where we remind you that at the time of this writing, there is no formal renewal for a season 2 by The CW, and such a thing is hardly guaranteed. With that in mind, remember to keep watching live, on DVR, or the CW app of you enjoy the show!

(Photo: The CW.)

