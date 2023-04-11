Outlander season 7 premiere: Early Jamie, Claire expectations

We don’t exactly think it comes as a shock that we are excited to see the Outlander season 7 premiere on Starz and in the end, it’s hard not to be. We are talking about a story that we feel is going to be epic and cinematic, and the story is going to hit the ground running.

After all, doesn’t it really have to at the end of the day? The last season ended with such a big cliffhanger that you can’t just ignore that, and you have to see Jamie do whatever he can in order to bust out Claire.

Is that going to happen before the premiere wraps up? Of course, we can’t say for certain and there are no guarantees in this world; yet, we do also think that this is a storyline that the writers want to pay off pretty quickly. One of the biggest strengths of the series is having Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan’s characters around each other. We already had a significant stretch of time with them apart at the beginning of season 3!

Even if the two are not reunited fully by the end of the season 7 premiere, it does feel pretty safe to assume that we will be moving more and more within that particular direction. There is no real reason to keep us waiting, and we also know that the two need to be together for a lot of the events of the upcoming season to play out.

Remember now that the season 7 premiere for Outlander is going to be coming onto Starz on June 16; of course, we imagine that there will be some footage that comes out before then and within that, we hope for some great stuff in regards to Jamie and Claire. Why wouldn’t we want that in the end?

