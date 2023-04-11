Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 premiere date hopes at Hulu

Following the big premiere today on Hulu, can you expect a season 2 for Am I Being Unreasonable? — and when will it premiere?

First and foremost, we should start off by saying that insofar as the show’s original network home goes, there will be a season 2 coming at BBC One. That was confirmed some time ago and with that in mind, it feels pretty reasonable to draw the conclusion that there is also going to be something more over at the aforementioned streaming service, as well. Why wouldn’t Hulu bring it back? It offers them a chance to further bolster their lineup with programs that US viewers cannot see anywhere else — even if this show airs earlier in the UK than it does stateside.

For British viewers, there is at least a chance that you will see Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 as early as later this year. Here in the US, however, we aren’t making anywhere near as bold of an assumption. We will consider ourselves lucky in the event we do have a chance to see something early next year, as there is no real reason for Hulu to rush anything along.

We should note that fundamentally, we don’t foresee any seismic changes at the moment when it comes to season 2, at least compared to what we saw the first go-around. British comedies in general tend to run for only a handful of episodes, and they have long prioritized quality over quantity. We don’t foresee that changing.

In the end, let’s just hope that everything you see moving forward has at least some chance of living up to what we got the first time around from the show. Also, that there are at least some sort of updates coming later this year — nobody wants to be left in the dark for some unreasonably long period of time.

What do you want to see moving into Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 over at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates as we move forward.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







