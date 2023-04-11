Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are you going to be seeing the Nathan Fillion drama back alongside The Rookie: Feds?

We know that as of late, the two shows have been on hiatus and, of course, it would be great to see both of them back in the relatively near future. Unfortunately, that’s not happening tonight, but you will be seeing them back in one week’s time. Starting on April 18 you will be able to enter the home stretch of these shows, and we are prepared to see twists, turns, and all sorts of other big-time events.

Want to get prepared for some of what lies ahead here? Then go ahead and get details for the next two installments below…

The Rookie season 5 episode 20 – There is no promo out there for this episode as of right now, but remember that there’s a big story for Tim ahead teased in the promo. There will, of course, also be some big cases, and we’re sure that something will lead up to the eventual finale. Doesn’t it have to?

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 20, “I Am Many” – “It’s a race against time as the Feds band together to stop death row inmate Foster and his cult following’s killing spree ahead of his execution. Meanwhile, as Cutty and Ruth’s relationship gets serious, Simone and Dina are forced to reconnect.”

We should also note that Will Trent is also returning to ABC next week for those who are curious in it. None of these Tuesday-night shows have been renewed at the moment, but we are expecting that to change at some point in the near future.

Let’s just go ahead and say that we’re expecting big things before the end of these seasons, whether they be personal revelations or of course high-stakes cases. You want to go out with a bang, and also leave people wanting more.

