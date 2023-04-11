The Last of Us season 2: Pedro Pascal on possible Joel death

Is Joel going to die at some point in The Last of Us season 2? We know that entering this chapter, there are both questions and fears.

Now, the big question here is, of course, whether or not the show wants to go there with one of its main characters, especially since he is played by an iconic actor in Pedro Pascal. As fans of the video-game series knows, Joel dies pretty early on in The Last of Us: Part II, and it serves as a real jumping-off point for most of the rest of the story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

So what does Pascal himself have to say about all of this? We would imagine that it’s complicated. Think about it like this: If Joel dies, then all of a sudden, he’s out of a job. Then again, we also don’t think that Pedro is going to be out of work anytime soon, either.

Speaking to Esquire, the actor made it clear that at this point, he is anticipating his character’s eventual demise. It mostly comes down to when that happens:

“It wouldn’t make sense to follow the first game so faithfully only to stray severely from the path … So, yeah, that’s my honest answer.”

Bella Ramsey, meanwhile, added that “if that does take place in the show, I don’t know that I’m emotionally ready for it.” (We agree with Bella, though we’re not sure we will ever be ready for it.)

What is going to happen here?

We’ve already heard that the plan is to stretch The Last of Us into more than just one upcoming season, and that would mean there are opportunities to keep Joel around for at least a little while longer. We could see the show expanding on the time between the first and second video game, or at the very least doing something more leading up to his death. We can’t envision the producers killing the character off within the first couple of episodes, but maybe they will surprise us.

Related – What could the episode count be for The Last of Us season 2?

Do you think that Joel is going to die on The Last of Us season 2 and if so, when?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







