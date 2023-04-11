Perry Mason season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

As you get yourselves prepared for Perry Mason season 2 episode 7 on HBO next week, there are so many things to discuss. So what’s the reasonable starting-off point here?

Well, we should go ahead and remind everyone that we are painfully close to the end of the story for now, as we are only one episode away from the finale. For the title character, things have never been more tenuous. There is a potential mistrial ahead, there is complete chaos, and Mason realizes that it this point, he may have to take down some of the most powerful people in all of the city.

As you would imagine, a lot of this could prove to be rather problematic — one wrong move and his career is over. Not only that, but there’s also a chance that he could end up behind bars himself.

Want to learn more about the upcoming story? Then check out the Perry Mason season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Facing career-ending accusations and potential jailtime, Perry must turn to Strickland to stay ahead of the prosecution – and Lydell. With the Gallardos’ fate in the balance, Della presses Hamilton for answers, while Paul enlists Clara to infiltrate a wealthy white suburb in pursuit of the truth.

The biggest challenge that the remaining two episodes of the season face is actually rather simple: Working to stick the landing! Just remember for a moment that there is no definite season 3 renewal and while we’re hoping for it, the end of this season could prove essential. We just hope that a lot of people are checking it out this time around, as we’d argue that it has been a major step up in most aspects from even the first go-around.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we?

(Photo: HBO.)

