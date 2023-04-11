FBI: International season 2 episode 18: Is Forrester in danger?

Next week on FBI: International season 2 episode 18, you will have a chance to see a story titled “Blood Feud.” So what’s there to be excited about here?

Well, we don’t really have to beat around the bush all that much when we say that this could be one of the more dangerous stories of the entire season — at least for Scott Forrester. Just in case the agent has not gone through enough, over the course of this hour you are going to see him in a really terrible position as a hitman is out to get him. Why? There aren’t TOO many details out there about it yet, but we suggest that you check out the full FBI: International season 2 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Blood Feud” – The Fly Team jumps into action to protect Forrester when a Russian hitman seeks revenge on him. Also, Raines is sent into a tailspin when someone close to him is taken, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Beyond what we’ve got above, we should also note that there is some cool guest-star news for those of you who love the greater Dick Wolf universe — Yuriy Sardarov, otherwise known as Otis from Chicago Fire. He is playing the part of Sergei Diatchenko during the episode, though not too much is known about that character.

So what lies ahead from here?

Well, we should go ahead and note that there is another episode slated to come your way on April 25 and after that, there could be a short hiatus. Yet, that will be the last hiatus of the season! There are a lot of stories still to come leading up to the finale in late May, and this is where we can be pretty grateful to CBS for holding onto a lot of stuff for a long stretch of time.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

