Let’s just start off by saying here that it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone out there that the demand for more stories is pretty clear, especially since the network has been fairly diplomatic holding off on their episodes until late in the season. This does at least enable us to report the good news now — you will be seeing all three shows tonight! After the brief change-up due to the crossover event they are back in their standard order, meaning that the flagship show will lead into International and then Most Wanted after that.

FBI season 5 episode 18, “Obligation” – When the deputy commander of an Air National Guard Base is kidnapped and forced to give over access codes, the team must work quickly to find the suspect along with stolen ammunition. Also, Scola questions his own safety in the aftermath of a recent traumatic experience, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 17, “Jealous Mistress” – The Fly Team heads to Vienna to find the culprit of an acid attack on a rising American prima ballerina. Also, Smitty receives some troubling intel from a familiar face, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 17, “The Miseducation of Metcalf 2” – The team jumps into action to find two missing coeds after their roommate Carly Cassidy’s (Colette McDermott) older brother is involved in a homicide that took place in their dorm room. Also, Hana becomes distracted when she meets someone online, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

