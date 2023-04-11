Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, aftermath

What happened during the Veto Ceremony on Monday within the Big Brother Canada 11 house? The latest Digital Daily has offered up some insight!

Before we go too much further, let’s talk a little bit more about what we actually learned. First and foremost, a quick refresher that yesterday, we learned that Santina had safety and because of that, Head of Household Ty chose to nominate Hope and Renee for eviction. We know that of the two Renee could’ve been the target, or at least that was meant to be the case before her friend Shanaya won Veto.

Now, this is where things get messy. Ty tried to claim that if Shanaya used the necklace, he would nominate Claudia in her place. We personally doubted this because he’s made a lot of claims and hasn’t followed through on them previously — take, for example, that he would quit the game.

Did that actually happen? Well, let’s be clear on that for a moment: No. It did not. Ty went ahead and nominated Jonathan after Shanaya used the Veto, which is precisely what we expected him to do. Now, the house has a choice of who to evict between these two guys, who are really close and probably will not go too viciously at each other.

As of right now, we tend to think Hope will go just because Jonathan is a little more of a clear competitor versus Ty; however, Hope has also done better in some competitions. If the idea is to get Ty out of the game, that is something else that has to be considered.

This could be an interesting couple of days’ worth of debate, mostly because the alliance of The Crown is now forced to turn on each other — and Anika, Kuzie, and Daniel could have some influence this week.

