Big Brother Canada 11: Was Dan Szabo evicted over Claudia?

Was tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 episode the end of the road for Dan Szabo? This is absolutely what we expected going in.

After all, just think for a moment about some of the Digital Dailies updates we’ve received this week, plus also the fact that Ty was saved from the block by Daniel. The moment that this was Claudia versus Dan, it felt pretty clear what was going to happen. Claudia wasn’t seen as much of a threat, whereas Dan had been HoH before and has shown he could win competitions.

Also, Dan did shoot himself in the foot a few times strategically — there is no real doubt about that. He even got into it with Ty over the past few days! He wanted too long to make inroads beyond his core group, and that was another reason further why we were anticipating his demise. The only major question we had was whether or not the vote would be unanimous, or if there would be some rogue votes in there for the fun of it. We’re always going to be a fan of that — the game needs chaos!

Admittedly, the most interesting drama in the house leading up to the eviction did not even revolve around the nominees; instead, it was about Santina working getting into it with Ty and Dan both over their (correct) suspicions that she was the invisible HoH.

The result

Yeah, this was unanimous, and he didn’t stand a chance. Hey, he can at least say that he’s going off to jury, right? He will get to dictate the game to a certain degree, and this also ends the in-game showmance between him and Shanaya, which is honestly one we’re going to forget about over the course of the next several weeks. That just happens sometimes.

