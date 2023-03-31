Big Brother Canada 11: Why did Zach Neilson quit the game?

Following tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 episode, it was settled — Zach Neilson made the decision to quit the game.

So why did he do this? Well, it was due to a lengthy chain of events. He felt like it was unfair that Hope did not get punished harshly enough for having a letter from the outside world, even though he was. He lost his eviction vote for the week and beyond that, he was deemed ineligible to compete in the next Head of Household competition. Zach (and also Ty) were really upset over the fact that everyone else got letters so that the playing field was leveled.

Here’s the thing — technically, Zach allegedly did not follow all proper protocols himself, given that there are rules that state that you were supposed to report violations to Big Brother immediately. He didn’t do that. He sat on it for a good week, and in some ways, it felt (at least metaphorically) like his punishment for that was seeing everyone else get letters.

Zach’s entitled to do whatever he wants, including quit the game as opposed to stay for an inevitable eviction. Personally, we don’t think that anything he did in the past few days really benefited his game or the public perception of him on the outside world as a player. We certainly don’t think anyone in production is going to be invited him back anytime soon.

In Zach’s mind, this was a quit out of principle — he felt like there should have been a harsher punishment for a direct violation. When that didn’t happen and his fate was sealed, he wanted to leave on his own accord. It’s pretty simple despite how messy the episode was.

The final twist

Even though it seemed as though Zach and Ty were going to quite together, Ty eventually opted to stay! We’re not sure how great a shot he has given all that has transpired, but this is a long and complicated game.

There will be another week of drama coming in the house — with that, there is a LOT to prepare for.

