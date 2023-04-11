Blue Bloods season 13: A look at the schedule ahead

There are only a handful of episodes moving into Blue Bloods season 13 and in general, there is a lot to be excited about! There are going to be some huge stories moving forward, including opportunities to learn more about all of the various main characters.

Could we also have a chance to learn more about Erin’s potential election for District Attorney? We certainly hope so, given that this could be an especially compelling storyline moving into season 14!

As there is no new episode airing on the network this week, we at least thought it would be useful to present a look at the schedule ahead. Why not dive into that further here? Some of the episode titles we have now are courtesy of the Futon Critic.

April 14 – A repeat, though there is a good chance that you already knew that.

April 21 – A new episode, which currently carries with it the title of “Family Matters.”

April 28 – Another repeat. It’s true that the on-and-off schedule for the show is certainly frustrating. How else would you possibly describe it?

May 5 – This is when you will see season 13 episode 19, which is titled “Fire Drill.”

May 12 – There is no title for this episode yet, but it is the penultimate one of the season.

May 19 – Finally, this is the finale. While we know the show is coming back, we’re not anticipating some sort of big cliffhanger. This franchise isn’t really known for that.

Fingers crossed…

Within the next few days, we’re hoping to at least get some more details on “Family Matters.” It does not appear that we’ll get a promo for it until at least Friday, and we know that those tend to be super-short at the end of the day.

What are you most excited to see as we move further into Blue Bloods season 13 on CBS?

Go ahead and let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

