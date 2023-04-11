Succession season 4 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Honeymoon States’

In the wake of Logan Roy’s death, HBO has shared some more info on Succession season 4 episode 4 airing next week. So what can you see?

First and foremost, let’s start off here with the title of “Honeymoon States,” since there’s a chance that could be viewed as a clue in its own right. We know that we are going to be getting into some pretty dramatic stuff moving forward as certain characters grieve; however, the honeymoon here could be a reference to both Connor’s wedding and then also the period where everyone actually thinks they can be the next CEO of Waystar Royco. This is a brief amount of time where they can live in and embrace some of their own delusions. Sure, somebody’s gotta run it, but is it going to be anywhere close to the people we think?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share some of the latest info courtesy of the season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

As Roman, Kendall, and Shiv navigate a misstep with Matsson, the Waystar team discusses a pivotal recommendation to the board ahead of the GoJo sale. Angling for position, Kendall seeks support from Stewy and Hugo.

What we do tend to think is that the Roy children aren’t exactly going to be super gung-ho about a sale to Mattson and with that, they will probably do whatever they can to keep it from happening. Yet, how much leverage do they have? This really could be a big reason why the final season, from here on out, is going to be about individual negotiation. This could make some of what Kendall Roy is doing so important.

With that being said, does anyone out there actually believe that we are going to see Kendall do the right thing here? We don’t exactly have a lot of confidence in his abilities to win over people — he sounds coherent for a few minutes and then, it all turns to dust.

What are you most excited to see moving into Succession season 4 episode 4 on HBO?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

