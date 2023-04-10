Succession season 4 episode 4: Is Logan Roy’s funeral coming?

Next week on HBO we’re going to be seeing Succession season 4 episode 4 arrive — does that mean Logan Roy’s funeral is coming?

Based on what we’re seeing and hearing at the moment, it absolutely does seem like such a moment is coming. As a matter of fact, this is going to be happening as soon as next week.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

While we can’t confirm that you are going to see the funeral next week, it makes soon that we are going to see it fairly soon. As a matter of fact, it even appears as though Brian Cox almost shot a fake scene to keep people unsure as to what was going to happen!

Speaking on this very subject in a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what the actor himself had to say:

On my funeral day, they were going to do a scene with me, a fake scene with me at the church, so, just to throw people off the scent.

But they were running out of time, it was very difficult shooting in that church, and there was a lot of stuff that they had to cover. And the one thing they didn’t need to do was to have a fake scene with Logan Roy that wouldn’t even be in the show, anyway. So, I was on my way to do the scene, to go up to the church, I can’t remember where the church was, uptown, and what happened was, I was about to do that, and then they called me and said, you don’t need to come in now.

Ultimately, Cox went on to say that this was one of the biggest secrets that he’s ever kept but in the end, he’s more than happy that he did. We will admit ourselves that we were totally floored by what transpired!

Related – Take some more news when it comes to Succession, including some other news about Logan Roy

What do you most want to see when it comes to Logan’s funeral moving into Succession season 4 episode 4 on HBO?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







