The Blacklist season 10 episode 10 spoilers: Who is the Postman?

Today, NBC confirmed that The Blacklist season 10 episode 10 is titled “The Postman” — so who exactly is this character? What does he bring to the table?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note that we’re looking here at a brand-new adversary, as to a repeat of one that we’ve seen in the past. Hey, it looks like the writers are trying to mix things up a little bit at this point! We’re going to see someone over the course of this episode who may be involved in a prison break. Are they a criminal inside, or someone on the outside? Well, we have a lot to think about here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Before we go any further, let’s just go ahead and share the newly-released season 10 episode 10 synopsis below:

04/30/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : After an inmate opens fire at a high-security prison, the Task Force investigates a contraband smuggler known as The Postman. Cooper revisits his past ties to the suspect.

Now, at this point in the season, we do tend to think that we’re going to know a little bit more about Wujing and some of his end goals, which makes some sense given that we are relatively close to the midway point of the season. It does feel like he’s gotten some of the proof that he needs and with that, we could see him start to really destroy Reddington and all that he stands for.

Is that really going to be enough for him? Well, we do have to wait and see on that — and also if there are any other people from the past who turn back up before all of this is over. There are still a lot of major questions out there — where is Ilya, for example? Is Alexander Kirk gone for good? These are things that we are left to think about for the time being.

Related – Check out some more news on “The Troll Farmer,” the next new episode of The Blacklist

What are you most excited to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 10?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







