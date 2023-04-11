Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii? Where is Lucy Tara?!

Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving NCIS: Hawaii, and where in the world is Lucy Tara at over the course of tonight’s episode?

The first thing that we should say here is that based on some of the photos that we’ve seen for this episode so far, it does not appear as though Lucy is a part of the story tonight. Would this be the strangest thing in the world this season? Hardly. Yasmine has been absent for stretches here and there as she travels between Hawaii and the mainland, just as we know that she’s got a number of different things on the go.

Meanwhile, what we can also say is that there is zero evidence that Al-Bustami is leaving the show long-term. She is going to be back in next week’s episode, and we’re sure that we will see plenty of her before we get around to the finale!

Of course, tonight does feel like one of those cases where Lucy could have been incredibly useful, though at the same time, couldn’t you say that about the vast majority of cases within the world of this show. She’s just a strong, capable agent who, thanks to her time as an agent afloat, now has even more experience to tap into at any given moment.

Of course, all of this is without even mentioning the relationship that she has with Kate Whistler, which has to be one of the most popular out of any that is on TV. We’ve gotten to see some great moments with the two of them already over the past year; here’s to hoping more are coming entering season 3! We already know that the show coming back.

