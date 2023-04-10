NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 19 return date: ‘Cabin Fever’

After tonight’s new episode arrives on CBS, do you want to check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 19 return date? What about some other information on what lies ahead?

First and foremost, let’s share some of the bad news — we might as well get that out of the way now. There is no new episode airing on the network next week, and the same (unfortunately) goes for the week after. We are facing yet another long, frustrating hiatus here, and the plan appears to be to get the cast and crew back on Monday, May 1. That’s when we will have a story titled “Cabin Fever,” and it is one that will put a major spotlight on the character of Ernie.

Want to know a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Cabin Fever” – After the mysterious death of an astronaut in a highly sensitive Mars simulation, the NCIS team must send Ernie into the habitat to investigate alone, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The silver lining to the break

Once we get to the other side of this, it does appear as though we are going to be getting new episodes every week until the end of the season. That means that the cast and crew are going to have a chance to build up momentum with some of their stories, and of course we are excited about that!

Since there is already a season 3 confirmed by CBS, you don’t have to worry at all about that aspect of the future. Instead, you can just put most of your concern into whether or not there is going to be some huge cliffhanger, and what characters you need to be the most worried about.

