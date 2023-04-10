1923 season 2 premiere: When will we realistically know more?

1923 season 2 is coming to Paramount+ down the road, and there are absolutely plenty of reasons for excitement with that. The Harrison Ford – Helen Mirren series was nothing short of a runaway hit when it first launched, and there is little reason to think that anything is going to change at this point.

The only thing that we personally wish would change is when we were actually going to see the show back … and unfortunately, there is no official word on that as of yet. Filming has yet to begin, and executive producer Taylor Sheridan is not the sort of publicity fiend who is going to come out and announce a lot of details in advance.

So realistically, when could we learn a little bit about the future of some of these characters? There is a chance that a detail or two could come out in June — at the very least when it comes to filming. That is when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes out, which is also tied to a Harrison Ford publicity cycle. We know that the legendary actor is not always interested in self-promotion, but interviews always go alongside a big-budget film.

At that point, he may be okay enough to share when he is getting back to set … or what he’d like to see from Jacob Dutton. We’ve heard that filming for 1923 season 2 could begin in the summer, but we have a hard time thinking it would happen before this movie! After all, where would Ford have the time to film?

Beyond what Harrison potentially says…

Hopefully there will be a chance for another cast member or two to speak out here and there, even if we’re realistically unsure what all they would be able to say beyond just offering a few simple teases about what they’d like to see. With the way that Sheridan tends to release scripts, the cast may not know too much until right before the start of filming.

