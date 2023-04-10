The Rookie: Feds season 2: Is it renewed? Where ABC stands

As we get closer and closer to the end of the season, let’s go ahead and pose the question: Are we going to see The Rookie: Feds season 2? Or, is this going to be the official end of the road?

When you think about the future for the Niecy Nash-Betts drama, of course you want to think there will be good news! This is a show that is a part of a franchise, it has a big-name leading lady, and we do think there are a lot of opportunities for the show to keep growing and improving year after year.

Unfortunately, at the moment nothing is confirmed — so why is that? Well, there could be a couple of different reasons.

ABC is still figuring it out – The Rookie: Feds does not draw the same ratings as the flagship show, and it struggled right out of the gate before moving to an earlier timeslot. We do think its linear ratings are boosted somewhat by its DVR and streaming numbers, but the network may still want a little bit more data before coming to what they feel is a more concrete solution about the long-term future.

They may be doing a joint renewal – Why wouldn’t they want to order both Rookie shows for more seasons at the same time? If that is what we are waiting for, then the wait for a renewal may be due mostly to coordination and making sure that the powers-that-be are getting their metaphorical ducks in a row.

Are we hoping that more episodes are coming?

Sure, but at the moment we would classify our sentiment as cautious optimism. Because networks have surprised us down the road with some bubble series, we can’t just sit here and say that we’re 100% sure this is going to happen.

Do you want to see The Rookie: Feds renewed for a season 2 at ABC?

