The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 20 return date at ABC

Following tonight’s all-new episode, do you want to know The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 20 return date, or a look at the long-term future? Rest assured that within this article, we’ll dive into that and then also a little bit more.

Where do we start off, though? Well, we’ve got no other choice than to share the bad news that unfortunately, the police drama won’t be back for a good while. The plan, at least at present, is for Nicey Nash-Betts and the rest of the cast to come back on Tuesday, April 18. Why so late? It is really a function of the fact that this franchise front-loaded the season with a ton of episodes, which means that they need a little bit of time to polish up the rest. The finale is currently set for early May.

As a result of all of this, the other unfortunate truth is that we’re going to be waiting for a good while to get some more details all about what’s coming up next — though we do think that if you’ve been watching from the beginning, you can assume a fun things when it comes to Simone and some other characters. There’s going to be a lot of action, some humor, but above all else characters you really care about in the end.

Of course, the other question we’ll all be wondering about for a good while moving forward is pretty simple: Are we going to see the cast and crew coming back for another batch of episodes? Nothing is confirmed here as of yet, but we hope so! It’s all going to depend on how ABC feels about the ratings across the board, including who watch live, but also everyone who is checking out the show after the fact.

Rest assured, we do think a decision will be made by finale time — if not, we could at least get some hints.

