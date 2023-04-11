Is Diona Reasonover leaving NCIS following the events of tonight’s new episode, and is Kasie Hines actually dying? If you read the synopsis for “Head Games,” then you probably know a few things about this episode already.

Sure, there is going to be a major case at the center of this story, one that will require the entirety of the team to think a little bit outside the box. However, there is also going to be another subplot involving the Kasie character that could raise a few eyebrows and also introduce a major twist or two.

At some point during the episode, you will see Kasie face a “health scare” — what that is remains to be seen, but we know that this is a show that has written out and even killed off series regulars in the past. Because of that, you have to worry about whether or not this could take place here — it’s certainly something that we’re worried about.

Ultimately, if there is one silver lining we have entering the episode, it’s that there has technically been no word that Reasonover is leaving the show. She’s been a part of the series ever since Abby’s exit, and she’s done a great job in taking over her position. Kasie is quirky and empathetic, and she never feels like some carbon copy of who we have seen before.

So what actually happened?

Well, Kasie learned that she may be more susceptible to Alzheimer’s due to her genetic makeup. It was something that did give her a good bit of cause for concern — would she be able to get everything she wanted out of her life?

She underwent a test to find out if she carried the gene but when she got the report at the end of the episode, she decided to delete it. Why? She didn’t want that to dictate her future. Kasie isn’t going anywhere, and we do hope and think she’ll be more than fine for some time.

Entering tonight’s new NCIS episode, were you worried that Diona Reasonover would be leaving?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

