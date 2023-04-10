American Horror Story season 12: Premiere date coming soon?

Is there a chance that we could be learning an American Horror Story season 12 premiere date sooner than anyone imagined? It may sound crazy, but it also could prove to be true!

Earlier today, you may have seen the big reveal that Kim Kardashian is going to be joining the show — we’ve also now learned officially from FX that the new season is coming this summer. This is far sooner than anyone expected, and that may be in part because this season has seemingly been plotted for a while.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, season 12 is being written in its entirety by one writer in Halley Feiffer, and it is being based on the upcoming book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. That novel supposedly tells the story of a woman who “becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.”

Here is some more of what Murphy had to say about Kardashian’s casting in a statement:

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family … Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

So rest assured, we’re going to get a season that is very much memorable in a number of different ways. We hope that it lives up to a lot of the expectations that we have — after all, we are talking about a really innovative story, but also one that could prove to be a subject of significant debate. A lot is going to fall on Kim, who has some acting experience. Yet, there will be a lot of doubters that she needs to win over.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on American Horror Story right now

When do you think we are going to see the premiere of American Horror Story season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming down the road.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







