Magnum PI season 5 episode 10: What kind of ending will we get?

As many of you know at this point, Magnum PI season 5 episode 10 is coming to NBC a week from Sunday, and it is obviously going to be huge. This is the final episode before the show goes on hiatus, and we tend to think the writers are cooking up big things.

Now, of course, the question is just how all of this will translate to the screen. Are we going to be getting a shocking ending and if so, what will that look like?

Of course, a lot of what we see at the end of the episode will be informed by the story, and here is what we know about that courtesy of the official synopsis: “An armed hit team lays siege on Robin’s Nest. TC is badly injured while Rick fights for his life.”

By the end of this episode, is it possible that Rick or TC’s life could still be in jeopardy? We obviously aren’t into the anxiety of having to wait several months to know if they are okay, but that is one possibility. Sure, we’re optimistic that they will be okay when the dust settles, but the summer is a long time to wait! (It seems as though Magnum PI could return in the fall, but that’s not confirmed.)

All signs at the moment seem to suggest that episode 10 is also going to tie together the story of Captain Greene, which has been a huge part of several episodes since the premiere. Is it possible that this dovetails into something else? Absolutely, and we could get a cliffhanger tied to that, as well.

What are we confident in?

Well, we’re probably going to get some sort of surprising ending at the end of the day here, mostly because it would be totally strange not to. The writers and NBC want to ensure that people keep watching, and they all have known for a long time that episode 10 would be the end of one chapter of this story. We’re anticipating a cliffhanger, and we’ll be surprised if that does not happen.

What do you think we’re going to see on Magnum PI season 5 episode 10?

