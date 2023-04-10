Succession season 4: Why did Logan Roy have to die?

If you are still reeling from the events of this week’s Succession season 4 episode 3, we more than understand, all things considered.

After all, remember that we have now seen the death of one Logan Roy. He is one of the most iconic characters in TV history, and he is going to be incredibly remembered for his acerbic attitude, his one-liners, and also the way in which he treats his children. We don’t think he was ever going to win father of the year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

In the end, we do think that the character’s death was shocking for a few different reasons. Take, for starters, the idea that we were losing the main character of this show so soon into the final season! Why have it happen now, especially when there were so many more stories still to tell?

Well, Brian Cox himself noted to Vulture that he knew his character had to go at a certain point, mostly because that is the nature of the show:

The explanation was that the reason was obvious. It’s about succession. You need a corpse. If it was a different kind of show, it could have gone into a more mysterious frame — Is Logan dead? That kind of stuff. But I think Jesse [Armstrong] realized it had to be the way it had to be, and he made the decision to do that.

Now, Jesse has also made the decision to tell seven episodes’ worth of story about life after Logan, which we also tend to think is going to be dramatic in its own way. It is really hard to imagine what the show is going to look like without the king on his throne, but isn’t that a part of the point? Now, we all swim in uncharted waters…

Related – Be sure to get some more news about Succession, including about Cox’s goodbye to the series

What did you think about the way in which Logan died on Succession season 4 episode 3 on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







