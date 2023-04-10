The Blacklist season 10: Is ‘The Freelancer, Part 3’ coming?

Last night on NBC, The Blacklist season 10 managed to deliver “The Freelancer, Part 2” — so is there going to be a part 3 down the road?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that we continue to have hope — or, at least a little bit of it. After all, this Blacklister is still out there and so long as that is the case, there’s a chance that we could see them strike again. They are, after all, just about as dangerous as they come.

Here is what we know at the moment when it comes to the Freelancer — there is not another episode named after him over the course of the next couple of weeks. Instead, we are seeing the focus shift a little bit more over to the Troll Farmer, another Blacklister who was around in season 3.

The obvious sign that there is more of the Freelancer is simply that last night’s episode did not have “Conclusion” attached to it in any form. So long as that is the case, we do tend to think there is a larger plan.

Is Wujing still the main adversary this season?

If so, there is certainly a reason to bring back even more past Blacklisters! If he does turn out to be the Big Bad for the end of the series, the Freelancer will likely be a big part of the endgame.

Of course, we are still also not altogether certain that Wujing is going to be the last villain that we have here. There are still larger threats out there — beyond just that, we still don’t know who was #2 on the list! We certainly hope there are some other answers out there.

Do you think that The Blacklist season 10 is going to bring back the Freelancer at some point?

