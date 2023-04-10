Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: HOAs, and Chuck E. Cheese?

We assumed that this week’s episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was going to be notable, but not for HOAs.

In a way there is something rather hilarious about the fact that HBO followed up one of the most significant episodes of TV in the past few years (see Succession) with something considered to be one of the biggest irritants within the housing community. HOAs are largely disliked for a number of different reasons, and we’re honestly shocked that Oliver had not taken up this as a subject of conversation before now.

What made this effective as a segment, though, was listening to him go through all of the various reasons why they exist, and then also some of the money-making techniques that many of these groups are willing to utilize.

Also, they are so much more widespread than anyone would have ever imagined — we probably shouldn’t have been surprised by that and yet, we were.

Now, let’s talk Chuck E. Cheese

This has to be one of the most hilarious things in the history of the show. Oliver specifically made this segment for people who were born before 1988, given that these are the people actually able to buy a house. For everyone else, he claimed that there was a full segment online about Chuck E. Cheese that they could watch instead. He said that it was real and yet still, we didn’t believe him.

As it turns out, though, Oliver wasn’t kidding — there is a full segment all about this that you can see over at the link here.

The rest of the show contained a few memorable moments of its own, especially when it comes to getting a chance to see him riff on the WWE’s sale. Yet, there still wasn’t much about the events of a certain former President in New York. Surprised?

What did you think overall about the events of this Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — we’ll have some other updates very soon.

(Photo: HBO)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







