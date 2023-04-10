The Blacklist season 10 episode 7: Who is Fisker’s Army?

Tonight, The Blacklist season 10 episode 7 delivered a story that continued to push the narrative forward — so what happened tonight? Well, let’s just say that there are more problems coming for Reddington,

To be specific, let’s talk for a moment about Fisker’s Army, who took center stage for the end of the installment. Who are they, exactly? Well, you saw a brief bit of them close to the end of last season. Marvin Gerard hired them amidst a massive battle against Raymond Reddington.

At the end of last season, Henrick Fisker was taken down, but some other assassins still remain and now, Wujing seems to have the army at his employ. After all, there is now plenty more in the way of photographic evidence about this immunity agreement being legit.

Is Fisker’s Army something we really needed to see return? Well, in a word, no. They weren’t altogether compelling the first time we saw them and honestly, that was brief. We’d rather see some sort of big-time group of assassins from the past. Also, do we really need to see Wujing or one of his associates explaining every single week what is going on? We’ve got our fair share of questions about that, as well.

In the end…

You can say that following this episode, Reddington is in even more trouble but unfortunately, there wasn’t a whole lot of other stuff that really happened. The needle may have moved forward slightly, but did that really happen in some sort of super-substantial way? We just want some bigger moments from start to finish. Also, we want more of James Spader consistently within some of these episodes!

What did you think about the events of The Blacklist season 10 episode 7 from start to finish?

What do you think the end twist is going to mean moving forward? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates.

