Fantasy Island season 2 episode 10 spoilers: ‘War of the Roses’

Are you prepared to see Fantasy Island season 2 episode 10 on Fox next week? Once again, there is a lot to be excited about here!

To be specific, this time around we have a chance to see a lot of big-name guest stars once more, and then also a very unique story about relationships being thrown into a competitive environment. Well, we do tend to know that this island has a knack for putting people through their paces.

Below, you can check out the full Fantasy Island season 2 episode 10 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

Alley Mills (The Wonder Years), Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years), Brandon Scott (Grey’s Anatomy) and Devika Bhise (The Man Who Knew Infinity) Make Guest Appearances

A middle-aged couple and a younger couple arrive separately with their own unique fantasies. All is going well until the couples discover they’re sharing the island; turns out they’re feuding neighbors. The Island forces them into a magical, winner-takes-all competition that reveals unexpected alliances and unravels complicated relationships. Meanwhile, Javier and Roarke finally have a conversation about their relationship in the all-new “War of The Roses (And The Hutchinsons)” episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, April 17 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-210) (TV-14 L, S, V)

We know that over the course of the next few episodes, we imagine that there are going to be some more innovative stories — but will there be something that brings us a little bit closer to an endgame? At the moment, we know that the show does not have a season 3 renewal, so there is that big question mark still dangling out there. So much of it could depend on not just the live numbers, but everyone else who watches after the fact.

Now that we’ve said that, try not to think about the long-term future while you’re checking out this episode. After all, the immersion is one of the things that helps to make this world stand out.

