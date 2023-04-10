Blue Bloods season 14: Will Jenny McCarthy appear?

We know that a Blue Bloods season 14 is going to happen over at CBS, so is there a chance that Donnie Wahlberg and his wife could appear on-screen?

In a way, we are honestly surprised that this hasn’t happened so far given that both of them are big stars. However, there is a pretty specific reason why Jenny McCarthy hasn’t turned up, and it has nothing to do with her busy schedule or her role on The Masked Singer.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Wahlberg had to say:

Jenny almost did appear on the show. Executive producer Kevin Wade asked me if she could play Danny’s high school sweetheart [in Season 4’s “Growing Boys.”] We had just started dating publicly, so to her credit, Jenny turned it down…

Ultimately, a lot of the reasoning here could have a little bit to do with not wanting to be a distraction from the rest of the show, and that reasoning could still be there. Blue Bloods is not the show that often resorts to stunt casting in this way, but you could argue that it would be a fun little Easter egg at some point.

For the time being, we should just be happy that there is going to be a season 14 down the road, mostly because once upon a time, that wasn’t considered a sure thing. It took a lot of talks to get us to this point.

What do we know about season 14 at the moment?

Go ahead and remember for a moment that this season will be premiering at some point when we get around to the fall, most likely. The only thing that could interrupt it is a potential writers’ strike, but we will have to wait and see on the impact there.

