Succession season 4 episode 3: How did Logan Roy die?

Well, we can go ahead and say the following about Succession season 4 episode 3: It is going to be iconic. Logan Roy is gone.

So what happened to cause the character to die midair? Ultimately, there were not a lot of details shared about this, but we don’t actually think that matters all that much. Remember that the question of Logan’s health has been there from the very start of the series, and he had troubling breathing as early on as last season. The best way to describe it was just a medical event on the plane. He was short of breath when he entered the bathroom and after that, he was not responsive and his heart stopped. There were attempts to revive him, but none of them were successful.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

We should note that for one of his last actions, Logan ordered his son Roman to fire Gerri — and this was all happening all around Connor’s wedding, which he didn’t even bother to attend except for a brief little pop-by. Logan was Logan all the way until the end, where he cared more about business and his own interests than virtually anything else in the world. We can’t say that we’re shocked — how in the world could we be?

The emotional reaction

Well, everyone in the Roy family dealt with it in their own way, but Shiv crying was one of the more painful moments of the entire series. It was a reminder that there was love there, even if a lot of these characters were pretty cutthroat and rigid for much of the show’s run. There was a chance for the siblings to say goodbye to him, but they didn’t quite know what to say. Everyone was in such a panicked state.

Remember, kindness and sympathy is not any of these characters’ strong suits at the end of the day.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Succession, including a farewell to the amazing Brian Cox

How shocked are you by the death of Logan Roy on Succession season 4 episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates in the near future.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







