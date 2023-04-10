9-1-1 season 6 episode 14 spoilers: Eddie’s aunt stirs the pot

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about 9-1-1 season 6 episode 14 coming to Fox next week? The title here if “Performance Anxiety,” and it should not be a surprise that there’s going to be a good mixture of danger and drama.

So where do we start? Well, this episode is going to have your typical crisis situations, but also opportunities for Chimney to dive into the firefighter academy … and Eddie to get into it with a member of his own family. We tend to think that the latter in particular could set the stage for plenty of awkwardness.

To get a little bit more information on what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full 9-1-1 season 6 episode 14 synopsis below:

The 118 race to the rescue at emergencies at a commercial bakery and a bodybuilding competition; Bobby’s annual performance reviews sends Chimney to the firefighter academy where he runs into a familiar face; Eddie’s aunt gets involved in his personal life; Maddie helps a nervous teen suffering a panic attack in the all-new “Performance Anxiety” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 17 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-614) (TV-14 D, V)

By the end of the episode, it’s our hope that we at least see resolution to some of these plots … but we also wouldn’t mind things to keep going when it comes to Eddie’s aunt for at least a little while. Hey, what can we say? We like the chaos of some of these characters’ personal lives. We know that there are a few episodes to go until the finale, and there’s probably be a lot of arcs that come and go until then.

Our big advice, at least for the time being? Be prepared accordingly.

