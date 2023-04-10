9-1-1 season 7: Is it renewed? Where Fox stands now

As we do start to get closer and closer to the finale, where do things stand when it comes to a 9-1-1 season 7 at Fox? We tend to think that a renewal is inevitable, but can you really count on it as more or less a sure thing?

There are times that we could beat around the bush a little bit and tease a couple of things, but we’re not sure that this is one of those times. You should not be worried about whether or not there is a 9-1-1 season 7 coming on the air, and we do think a renewal will be announced over the next few weeks.

After all, at this point we haven’t heard anything to suggest that the show is in danger of losing much of its cast. Really, the only hang-up for a show at this point in its run is a financial one, especially since this show comes from an outside studio. That can cause some problems during negotiations, but at the end of the 9-1-1 is too popular a franchise. The folks at the studio and at the network are going to figure this out.

As a matter of fact, we’d be willing to wager that one of the reasons you haven’t gotten news on a renewal as of yet is tied to the fact that 9-1-1 and its Lone Star spin-off are probably being negotiated for a renewal at the same time.

When could you expect season 7 to premiere?

Unless a prolonged writers’ strike interferes with the typical production process, we would still anticipate it in the fall. We don’t think Fox wants to make any big changes here, especially since it has been proven already that this is a great lead-in for some other shows that air on the schedule.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

