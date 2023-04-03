Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? We know that the series has been off the air as of late, but is that about to change finally?

Well, let’s go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight, mostly due to the college basketball championship game elsewhere. That is competition that clearly, most other networks don’t want to go up against. Also add to this the fact that a lot of broadcasters want to save something for May sweeps — a pretty integral point in the show’s run.

The good news, meanwhile, is that the drama will be back next week, and with an installment titled “New Sensation.” Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the 9-1-1 season 6 episode 13 synopsis below:

The 118 race to the rescues with emergencies at a spin class; in a hair salon and to a husband and wife in a compromising position; Buck discovers new cognitive abilities post lightning strike; Hen and Karen are concerned when they find out Denny has been seeing his biological father behind their backs; Maddie and Chimney enlist Athena and Bobby’s help with a suspicious neighbor in the all-new “New Sensation” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 10 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-613) (TV-14 D, L, V)

This episode, on paper, feels ore like an ensemble affair than something geared towards an individual character and honestly, that’s okay. The most important thing right now is just that we have a chance to get updates as to what’s going on with everyone … though we will continue to say that some of the best episodes are the ones that are a tad experimental.

Beyond what lies ahead here…

We are still crossing our fingers and hoping that some other updates come up in the future on a potential season 7. It feels likely that we’re going to get it, but nothing in this world is ever guaranteed.

