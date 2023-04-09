Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We don’t think it is some huge shock we want more of the crime drama, especially after it was off the air last week for the CMT Music Awards.

Unfortunately, this is where we (with utter frustration) have to deliver some bad news again. Due to both the Masters and/or it being Easter Sunday, the network has opted to make us wait again for more of the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series.

It is hard to imagine, but there are only five episodes remaining until NCIS: Los Angeles winds down, not including the hour-long special that is set to follow part 2 of the series finale. You’ll have a chance to get more into that in May but for now, why not share what is coming up in the immediate future?

Below, you can see not only our take on next week’s new episode “Maybe Today,” but also the one airing the following week. These two should help to pave the path to some degree for the upcoming finale.

Season 14 episode 17, “Maybe Today” – The NCIS team is tasked with assisting NCIS’ cold case homicide unit with a case from 2003 and a missing Navy petty officer. Also, Kilbride and his son, Alex, work to rebuild their relationship, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 16 ( 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 14 episode 18, “Sensu Lato” – The NCIS team must investigate when a Navy reservist is stabbed and his lab full of pesticides and insects is ransacked. Also, Kilbride offers Sam the interim operations manager position and Rountree thinks about his future, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In general, we hope that the remaining episodes bring out all sorts of emotions! There needs to be some action sequences for sure, but we are equally hoping for opportunities to smile and laugh as we reminisce on an outstanding run. It is no joke to be on the air for almost a decade and a half!

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles over the course of the next several weeks?

