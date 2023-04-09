Virgin River season 5: How to make Mel and Jack shine

The wait continues for Virgin River season 5 to premiere on Netflix, but there’s a lot to be excited about along the way!

We don’t think, at least at this point, that it is a shock that Mel and Jack are cornerstones to this story. This is how it has been for a long time now! They are engaged and with that, of course we’re hoping that a wedding happens down the road. We just know how slowly time moves within this world, so we’d be silly to expect it within the immediate future.

With that in mind, we do think that it is time to think about how to allow Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson’s characters to shine at every point along the way. They deserve some great moments both together and apart!

As a couple, we really just want to see some moments of joy after all they’ve gone through, especially with a baby on the way. They deserve that, and also for Jack to have some relief at the end of all the drama with Charmaine. Still, they also do need to continue to find ways to make their lives work together, especially since there are new challenges coming and we’re hoping to learn even more about Jack’s past. No relationship is perfect, and we should anticipate more bumps in the road along the way.

In the midst of all of this…

We have to also be prepared for both of these characters to face some struggles that are totally separate. We do think that balance will remain critical to season 5 — we want to see a lot of them together, but Mel and Jack also have their individual stories that cannot get lost within the relationship.

This is, at least at times, what makes characters being paired up a challenge. You want to ensure that you see all facets of what makes a person who they are, and we feel hopeful that this will continue to be present.

As for when you’ll actually see the story of Virgin River play out, signs point to July — but alas, nothing remains confirmed as of right now.

Related – Check out a few more details all about Virgin River and the future ahead

What do you most want to see for Mel and Jack moving into Virgin River season 5?

Share your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







