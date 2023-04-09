Ride season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A tour of the ranch

Want to get some more news when it comes to Ride season 1 episode 4? We should start, of course, by noting more is on the way! Next week’s installment will hopefully have a good bit of memorable content from top to bottom. After all, we’ve gotten to know a few of the characters at this point — why not learn even more about the ranch?

If you have seen Yellowstone and/or any other Western set at a ranch over the past several decades, than you know this location is very much a character in itself. It is a living, breathing ecosystem important to the story, and we’re going to have a chance to see a little bit of that play out thanks to Missy in this episode, titled “Estella.”

Want to know a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the Ride season 1 episode 4 synopsis:

Missy and Gus get closer when she agrees to give his niece a tour of the ranch; Valeria works her way into the ranch hand boys club via their traditional poker game; stars Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, and Beau Mirchoff.

By the end of this episode, it is our hope that we’re going to see a little more drama come from some unexpected places, but we still think we’re in that spot where the primary goal is to get to know all of the characters a little bit better. We think that the first half of the first season of just about any show needs to be about world-building and/or getting to know the main players a little bit better. After that, there are some opportunities to accelerate the story a little bit more. This isn’t something that has to be rushed, at least so long as most viewers are invested in some of the people.

Now, let’s just hope that the show manages to keep the momentum going that we’ve seen over the first few episodes.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

