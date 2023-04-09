Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 4/9?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? With the on-off scheduling of this show, of course we understand if there is any confusion!

With that being said, absolutely we are thrilled to present some positive news today — namely, we are going to be seeing the series back in just a matter of hours. It will be starting a handful of minutes late at around 11:05 p.m. Eastern, but go ahead and blame a longer run time for Succession for that. The most important thing is that we’re still getting an episode, and it goes without saying that there is going to be a LOT of content from start to finish here.

So what exactly can you expect? Well, last week Oliver noted that he could speak a little bit further on the Trump indictment situation once there was more information to share, and we could be at a point now where that is possible. Of course, the operative word there is “could.” That may mean that we get a few minutes of a segment before an inevitable transition over to something else. For the time being, that definitely feels like something that could be in the cards.

Of course, we’re sure that another part of the equation when discussing this would be whether or not there could be something said that hasn’t already been noted elsewhere. This is one of the pitfalls that does come with this show airing on Sundays, days after other programs have processed some of the headlines.

When the dust settles…

Let’s just say that this is one of the main reasons why we are still expecting a main segment that is, by and large, evergreen content. That has been a central part of the Last Week Tonight foundation from the very beginning and for the time being, we’re not sure that is going to change.

(Photo: HBO)

