Is Yellowstone new tonight on Paramount Network? Once upon a time, season 5 was meant to be filming right now!

Unfortunately, like the words “once upon a time” suggest, all of this feels now more or less like a fairy tale. There is no installment of the Kevin Costner series tonight on the Paramount Network, an there is no clear sense as to when it will be coming back. After all, almost all of it at this point seems dependent on one thing: The network and its biggest star figuring out a schedule that makes sense. This is, at least, based on all the reports that are currently out there.

It is certainly not lost on us at this point just how frustrating it must be for some of the people on the show to be dealing with this sort of confusion on such a large scale. It is really hard to be in this continuous cycle, not knowing exactly when the show is going to be coming back or some of what to expect when it comes to the scripts. We tend to think that it cannot even be properly written for the rest of season 5 until everything is properly hammered out behind the scenes.

How much progress is being made?

It’s possible that we are clinging on to some element of false hope here, but we do at least tend to think that we are seeing things move forward in a positive direction behind the scenes. After all, most cast members and network executives we’ve heard speak on the future suggest that there is more coming, and we want to be able to take their word for it. They are, in theory, privy to more information than we are.

For now, our feeling is that there is optimism, but also a realization that filming is still several weeks away for the remaining season 5 episodes. Anything can still happen as we get from point A to point B. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best.

