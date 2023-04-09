Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The Crowley gambit

As you get yourselves prepared for Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+, what is it you can expect to see?

Well, we do think that for starters, episode 4 really set the stage for just how crazy and intense this show ca be? There was definitely a 24 quality here as John Weir worked with Hailey and Ben on a risky exercise involving Gao, one that did not fully go according to plan. At the end of the day, having Ben try to be a Crowley impersonator did not quite work.

At this point, we’re on the precipice now of things going from bad to work, especially with Weir recognizing that he may need some reinforcements. A good chunk of episode 5 could be about this, among of course a wide array of other topics at the same exact time. This show still has a lot on its plate within a fairly short span of time, and we imagine that it’s going to play out like even more of a thrill ride over the next couple of episodes.

Do we wish that we knew more about some of the main characters beyond just what is happening on-screen? Absolutely, but it really feels like that is a part of the effect that Rabbit Hole is trying to create. Just as we’re seeing with Weir, we are meant to be diving further and further into this show with each passing week, leading to some big revelations at the tail end of it. The producers don’t want to give us a lot of diversions or even chances to catch our breath.

We imagine that some more details about episode 5 are going to be made available over the net few days. For the time being, our biggest question is whether or not we’re going to see, once again, this story take place in a relatively short period of time.

Is there anything that you are most excited to see entering Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







