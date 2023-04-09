Lucky Hank season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The department dinner

Next week on AMC is going to bring Lucky Hank season 1 episode 5 to the air, and there are a lot of things to be excited about now.

So what can we say here for starters? Well, it does appear as though we’re going to have a chance to see a fun follow-up to what we would argue was the show’s best episode by far. Hank is starting to find a real voice for himself in standing up for his English department, and we think that with that come real stakes — something that this show has largely lacked for most of the story so far. He is going to have contend along the way with some of his past decisions and lies, as well — so much of what he’s done on the series stems from his own insecurity and feelings that he doesn’t belong anywhere better.

Want to learn a little bit more about the story coming up? Then go ahead and check out the full Lucky Hank season 1 episode 5 synopsis — there is a lot that we have to get into here:

Hank and Lily host the annual English department dinner; Lily has a decision to make; Hank’s past involving his troubled relationship with his father catches up to him.

Of course, within both this episode and the rest of the season we need to see more of the nexus between Hank’s personal and professional lives — watching these two things play out alongside each other is going to be a big part of the fun.

These episodes could also be important in determining whether or not Lucky Hank is going to be a one-season project or something a little bit greater. We know that Bob Odenkirk has an audience out there thanks to Better Call Saul, but it is clear at this point we are talking about a very different show.

