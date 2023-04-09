Succession season 4 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Connor’s Wedding’ hints

With the arrival of Succession season 4 episode 3 coming to HBO in just a matter of 24 hours, why not share more news now?

Well, as so many of you may already know, the title for this installment is “Connor’s Wedding.” That does say at least a good bit about what this episode is going to be about, though you can also probably argue that this is a given. We are getting set for a story that could have its fair share of pageantry, but also behind-the-scenes double-dealings. Remember that Logan is trying to lock in a deal with Mattson, and one thing we feel pretty confident about is that he will do almost whatever it takes to ensure that this happens. Haven’t we seen enough evidence of that over the years?

To get a few more details about everything, just go ahead and check out the season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

Before heading to Europe to meet with Matsson face-to-face, Logan tasks Roman with implementing an unsavory first step in his strategic refocus. Meanwhile, Connor fixates on minutia at his wedding.

What we anticipate happening

Maybe this is not too crazy of a theory, but it is certainly one that we anticipate coming to pass. Isn’t it easy to assume that at some point over the course of this episode, we are going to have a chance to see Shiv and Kendall learn about what Roman is up to? Then, isn’t it easy to see everyone getting into some sort of fight that wrecks Connor’s wedding?

This would, in effect, be a perfect microcosm for how everyone feels about Connor in the first place: They care about him relative to everything else that is going on their lives. His feelings often do come secondary.

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Succession season 4 episode 3?

What do you think we are actually going to be discussing the most when this story ends? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates down the road.

