Chicago Med season 9: Why hasn’t it been renewed yet?

If you are waiting to get news on a Chicago Med season 9 on NBC, it’s honestly hard to blame you for so many different reasons.

After all, consider just how strong both it and the rest of the One Chicago franchise is for the network. It continues to draw big live ratings, and that’s without mentioning the show’s success when it comes to DVR views and streaming. It has also proven to be able to handle turnover, as it has handled a number a of significant departures over the years. Shouldn’t that give you a little bit more hope for what the future holds? We tend to think so.

As a matter of fact, we tend to think that there is one one reason why Chicago Med has not been renewed as of yet, and it has to do with the rest of the franchise as a whole. NBC likely wants to renew the medical drama at the same time as both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, that way it feels all the more special. Meanwhile, don’t also be shocked if all three of these shows are also brought back for more than just one season, which is similar to the last time that we got a big order from the network.

Ultimately, we think there is only one thing that could cause this well-oiled machine to start to sputter a little bit more.

The impending writers’ strike

It could be happening later this year and while it may not directly impact a renewal, it could cause the premieres of these three shows to be delayed. Note that nobody wants this to be the case; our hope is that the powers-that-be step up and give the folks in the WGA what they are asking for.

The only thing that we are saying is to be aware of this possibility far in advance — after all, we wouldn’t want anyone to be shocked at the last second.

Are you shocked that there is no official Chicago Med season 9 renewal as of yet?

Be sure to make your thoughts clear in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

