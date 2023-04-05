Chicago Med season 8 episode 19 return date hopes at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, of course it makes sense to want a Chicago Med season 8 episode 19 return date. Why wouldn’t you? There are only a handful of episodes left this season, and that means the drama is only going to escalate from here on out!

We realize that technically, there’s a chance that we are looking here at the final episodes of the series, but that (at least for now) feels extremely unlikely. We’ve already heard that the network is in talks to bring this and the rest of the One Chicago universe back for more.

Now, let’s get into that return date news more, shall we? The bad news is that it does not appear there will be more of Chicago Med next week, and the same goes for the week after. At present, the plan appears to be to have the medical drama back come Wednesday, April 26. From there, it can air consecutively throughout the rest of the spring leading up to the finale in May.

Because we are still weeks away from the next episode airing, we are in this super-strange situation right now where we can’t say much more as to what lies ahead. The only thing that we can count on, at least for the time being, is that there’s going to be a chance to learn a little bit more about future installments between now and when they come back.

Let’s face it

If you have watched a good bit of Chicago Med over the years, then you probably are aware of the sort of stories that we’re going to see. They are ones that could revolve around things that are going on right now in the medical community, but also put these doctors and nurses through some difficult tests as well. We already know that there are romantic subplots and health crises; who knows where things will be going the rest of the way? Let’s cross our fingers and hope for big stuff.

What do you want to see moving into Chicago Med season 8 episode 19 later this month?

Are you bummed out by the wait? Be sure to let us know below! Also, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







